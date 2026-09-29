Assam: International Tourism Day Marked at Pobitora With Focus on AI, Digital Tourism

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The 47th International Tourism Day was celebrated by the Tour Operators Association of Assam at the Meadowlark Conference Hall of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district on Sunday. The programme began with the flag hoisting by Mukul Medhi, President, Tour Operators Association of Assam. Afterwards, Dr Utpal Nath, Senior Professor, Mayang College, laid a wreath at the portrait of Zubeen Garg.

An open house titled 'Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Reshape Tourism' was also held in conjunction with the event. Speaking at the function conducted by Mukul Medhi, President of the Operators Association of Assam, Dr Utpal Nath, a prominent social worker and professor of Mayang College, said that the development of tourism in Mayang depends largely on the awareness of the local people. senior journalist Dalim Phukan urged the State Government to issue a notification to open all forest tourist destinations on the same day for the convenience of tour operators related to the tourism industry.

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