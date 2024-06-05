BJP's Kripanath Mallah Secures Surprise Victory in Karimganj Lok Sabha Seat with Dramatic Round-by-Round Swings

Silchar: The BJP clinched a surprise victory in Karimganj Lok Sabha after virtually a photo finish mandate that showed a round by round swing of late between the two candidates. Kripanath Mallah retained the seat, which had been made unreserved for the first time, with a margin of nearly 20,000 votes. Mallah polled 5,11,535 votes while the Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury finished with 5,03,902 votes. The AIUDF candidate Sahabul Islam Chowdhury, who was supposed to act the role of a deciding factor miserably failed with a poor third position polling 27,301 votes. The Karimganj seat comprising four Assembly segments in Karimganj district and two segments in Hailakandi after the recent delimitation, had more than two lakh Muslim votes in comparison to their Hindu counterparts. In Hailakandi, Chowdhury was ahead of the BJP by a margin of almost 66 thousand. But the BJP managed to surpass the gap in the four seats of Karimganj district. The entire counting session saw a dramatic swing in every round. But the Ratabari and Patharkendi Assembly segments played a spoiler for the veteran minority leader.

