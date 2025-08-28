Assam: ISF, IWF, and locals rally for education and healthcare Facilities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The usually quiet Mahur Playground transformed into a powerful stage of solidarity and hope as hundreds of residents, students, and activists gathered for a public demonstration led by the Indigenous Students Forum (ISF), Indigenous Women Forum (IWF), and the concerned citizens of Mahur. Their message was clear: decades of neglect must end, and the youth of Mahur deserve access to quality education and healthcare.

The rally began with impassioned speeches from student leaders and elders, highlighting the urgent need for a Government Degree College in Mahur. Despite being one of the largest towns in the district, Mahur remains without a single government college. The crowd echoed the sentiment that hundreds of students are forced to abandon their dreams each year due to lack of access and affordability.

The demonstrators also demanded the introduction of Science and Commerce streams at Mahur Higher Secondary School. The school, a pillar of the community, has long served generations of students—but without these streams, aspirations to become doctors, engineers, and entrepreneurs are stifled before they begin.

Healthcare was another burning issue. The demand for a Tribal Medical College at Lasang, once acknowledged by the Chief Minister and even visited by a state minister, has seen no progress in four years. The delay has left the community feeling betrayed.

The final demand centred around the land at Hewangberam, generously donated by villagers for a Model Residential School. Rumours of its diversion for an NCC Battalion sparked outrage. Community leaders emphasized that the land was given in good faith for the education of indigenous children and must be honoured as such.

Following the demonstration, a detailed memorandum was submitted to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma through the District Commissioner of Haflong,. The appeal outlined the long-standing demands and the pain of a community left behind.

The letter concluded with a heartfelt plea, “These demands are not political. They are the voice of our youth, our parents, and our future. We urge you to act—not tomorrow, but today.”

