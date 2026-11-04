Assam: Two Cybercriminals Arrested in Nagaon for Alleged Rs 15 Crore Fraud

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Several areas of Nagaon and Morigaon districts in Central Assam have reportedly emerged as hotspots of cybercrime. Allegations have been mounting against an active cybercrime network operating in these two districts, which has allegedly been cheating people through various fraudulent activities.

Recently, police in the Lahorighat and Moirabari areas of Morigaon district managed to arrest several cybercriminals. Meanwhile, acting on a secret tip-off, Nagaon police arrested two alleged cybercriminals from Katimari, on the outskirts of Nagaon town, on Monday night.

The arrested persons have been identified as Afzal Hussain and Rashidul Haque, both residents of Choto Rupahi under Nagaon Sadar police station. Police have reportedly gathered information indicating that the duo had siphoned off lakhs of rupees from members of the public through cyber fraud. During the operation, police seized 22 ATM cards, 19 PAN cards, four bank cheque books, 10 mobile phones, and 50 SIM cards from their possession. According to information available to the police, the accused had allegedly siphoned off approximately Rs 15 crore from various bank accounts outside Assam.

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