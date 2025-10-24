Assam: Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon reopens for tourists

Morigaon: The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district officially opened for gypsy tourism for the 2025-26 tourist season on Thursday. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Assam Forest Minister Chandramohan Patowary, who formally declared the Sanctuary open for visitors, especially for the Jeep Safari.

Pranjal Baruah, Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, said that, after the opening of the Entry Door for Jeep Safari, the Minister attended a public meeting where he addressed the local communities of Mayong and members of Eco Development Committees regarding the implementation of various community development projects under the forest department.

“The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, renowned for its high density of the Great One-horned Rhinoceros, remains one of Assam’s key ecotourism destinations. With the onset of the new season, the Sanctuary will once again offer visitors the opportunity to experience its rich biodiversity, including various species of mammals and birds, set against the scenic backdrop of grasslands and wetlands. This year, more than 10 km of tourist routes are repaired and open for tourists,” Pranjal Baruah said.

He further said that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and comfort of tourists, as well as to maintain ecological balance and minimise disturbance to wildlife.

“The Department urges all visitors to follow the prescribed guidelines and contribute to the conservation efforts of Pobitora’s unique natural heritage,” Pranjal Baruah said.

Higher officials of the Forest Department, Vinay Gupta, PCCF and CWLW, Anurag Sing, APCCF and MD of APFBC, Aranya Bhawan, Sunnydeo Choudhary, CF and ED of APFBC, Rohini Ballave Saikia, DCF (Wildlife), Alekh Saxena were present during the event. Additionally, officials of various organisations of Morigaon and Mayong also attended the programme. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam: BPF Demands Strict Action Against Perpetrators of Kokrajhar IED Blast