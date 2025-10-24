Assam: BJP holds massive rally in Mangaldai demanding justice for Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Following its rally in Nalbari, the ruling BJP on Thursday organized a large rally in Mangaldai town to demand justice for cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Around 15,000 party workers coming from different corners of the district participated in the procession without any party banner, which began at Bhebarghat public field and concluded at Mangaldai Vidyapith High School playground.

Led by State BJP President and Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, Minister Pijush Hazarika, and other senior leaders, the rally proceeded along NH-15, LNB Road, and other key streets. Participants carried placards and banners with slogans such as ‘Amar Zubeen, Pranar Zubeen,’ ‘Zubeen Garg Amar Howk,’ ‘We want justice for the conspiracy against Zubeen in court,’ and ‘Deliver capital punishment to the conspirators.’

Addressing the gathering earlier, Dilip Saikia said, “We are compelled to take to the streets as the Opposition and certain elements are spreading false propaganda against the BJP and the government via social media and other platforms.” He urged the judiciary to form a fast-track court and directed the SIT to submit a thorough, flawless chargesheet to ensure swift justice and maximum punishment for the convicts.

In his speech, Pijush Hazarika hailed Zubeen Garg as ‘one of the all-time greatest sons of the soil.’ He added, “Justice lies with the judiciary, and we have full faith in it. The government’s role is to support the judiciary—as evident in Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s personal involvement, including the formation of a judicial commission.”

