Assam: James Basumatary sworn in as Executive Member of BTC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: James Basumatary, MCLA from No. 16 Nichima (ST) BTC Constituency, was sworn in on Friday as the Executive Member (EM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) at a formal swearing-in ceremony held at the Auditorium Hall of the BTC Legislative Assembly, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar.

The programme began with a welcome address by Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), BTC. The proceedings of the ceremony were then formally initiated by AN Deka, Secretary, BTC Legislative Assembly.

The Oath of Office and Secrecy was administered to James Basumatary by Mukesh Chandra Sahu, Principal Secretary, BTC. Following the administration of the oath, Basumatary officially assumed office as an Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council.

Also Read: BKWAC CEM Mihiniswar Basumatary expresses concern over remarks of APW president