BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary Reviews Development Projects in Kokrajhar, Stresses Timely Execution

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KOKRAJHAR: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday chaired a high-level departmental review meeting at the Conference Hall of the BTC Secretariat, Kokrajhar, to assess the progress of ongoing developmental schemes and infrastructure projects in Kokrajhar district, with a focus on ensuring their timely completion, quality execution, and transparency.

The meeting began with a welcome address by Karmadev Brahma, Secretary, BTC and was attended by MLAs Rupam Ray, Ashraful Islam Sheikh, and Sabharam Basumatary, MCLAs Dhaneswar Goyary, Antaj Ali, Jubiraj Basumatary, and Azamul Hoque, Executive Members Derhasat Basumatary, Rabiram Narzary, Mrityunjay Narzary, and Prakash Basumatary, along with secretaries and senior officials of various departments.

During the meeting, the BTC chief directed the concerned departments to remove bottlenecks affecting project implementation, adhere to fixed timelines and maintain accountability at every stage of execution.

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