Assam: Jamugurihat Flooded as Jiya Bharali River Overflows

Jamugurihat: Large parts of the state of Assam are now underwater as the Brahmaputra along with its tributaries and distributaries are overflowing at several places. Owing to incessant rains across Northeast India, almost all major rivers of the region are now flowing above their danger marks.

The Samdhara village of the Jamugurihat region has been inundated in the recent time. The Jiya Bharali River is currently overflowing, causing significant disruption in the region. Floodwaters from the Jiya Bharali River have entered multiple houses of the residents in the village situated along its banks. And this is causing significant disruption and hardships for residents of the region. The floodwaters of the Jiya Bharali River are also threatening the farm areas which are used for paddy cultivation.

The farmers in the village are also facing severe difficulties with their livestock including cattle and goats. Due to incessant rains over the past few days, the water level of the Jiya Bharali River has increased considerably. On Monday afternoon, the Member of the Legislative Assembly representing the Nadwara constituency, Padma Hazarika, visited the Samdhara village and took stock of the flood situation. He distributed food items and other relief materials to assist those affected and assess the extent of the damage caused by this round of floods.

Over 20 villages in Doomdooma of Tinsukia now struggle against floods. Residents of the region are in urgent need of shelter, food and livestock care because of the intense flooding. Due to continuous rainfall in the state as well as in Doomdooma for several days, the rising water of the Brahmaputra river as well as all the river tributaries of the river is flooded.

The current flood situation exceeds the damages of the 2012 flood. There is an acute shortage of fodder for cattle in the villages. Navramura, No. 1, No. 2 Kapatali, Naukata, Badi village panchayat's Laopati, Line, and Dulijan of Nabaramura village panchayat under Doomdooma revenue circle are currently experiencing severe flooding. The district administration is actively engaged in rescue operations to assist those affected by the floods. Flood victims have been accommodated in temporary shelters set up in high-rise schools. The situation remains very fragile in the region with water levels continuing to rise.