Assam: Japanese Encephalitis Claims Three Lives in Rangia, Health Alert Issued

A CORRESPONDENT

Rangia: Panic prevails in and around Rangia due to an outbreak of Japanese encephalitis (JE) and dengue, which are on the rise in the entire Kamrup district.

At Rangia, the death toll from JE has risen to three after another woman died on Monday night. The deceased woman was a resident of a colony of the Public Works Department.

Earlier, a woman from the Tarani area of Rangia and a polytechnic student from the Sholmari area died.

According to the Health Department, one JE case each has also been detected at Mirza, Rampur, and Bihdiya under Kamrup district.

A medical team led by District Malaria Officer (DMO) Rituparna Rajkumar, SDMO Dr Nilmoni Kalita, Dr Jonaki Deka, Malaria Officer Gayatri Sharma, along with other staff, visited the affected areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

DMO Rajkumar appealed to the public to be alert and consult a doctor immediately in case of fever.

Also Read: Japanese Encephalitis Cases Rise in Rangia