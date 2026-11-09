Assam Joins Nation in Marking National Legal Services Day 2026

Guwahati: India is observing National Legal Services Day today, November 9, 2026, marking over three decades of a statutory commitment to providing free and competent legal aid to marginalized communities across the nation. The annual observance commemorates the formal enforcement of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, which officially came into effect on this day in 1995.

Across the country, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) alongside State and District Legal Services Authorities are hosting extensive outreach programs, legal awareness camps, and student interactive sessions. This year's focus highlights a massive digital transformation aimed at making the justice system more transparent and accessible to ordinary citizens.

According to the latest data from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), India’s institutional legal framework has witnessed unprecedented scale. Over 34 crore cases have been disposed of through National Lok Adalats over the last decade, reinforcing alternative dispute resolution as a vital pillar of the Indian judiciary.

Furthermore, the government’s flagship technology initiatives, such as the DISHA and Tele-Law digital portals, have successfully reached over 2.10 crore users, bridging the gap for remote and tribal populations.

Prominent legal experts have emphasized that free legal aid is a fundamental cornerstone of the country's democracy. Highlighting the constitutional mandate of Article 39A, Dr. Shilpa Bagade, Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court, stated, "Justice is not a privilege; it is a fundamental right. We must stand together to ensure equal access to justice and empower every individual through the rule of law."

With the ongoing expansion of specialized systems like the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS), which operates across 668 districts, the day serves as a critical checkpoint for India's journey toward an inclusive, barrier-free judicial ecosystem.