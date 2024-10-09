Non-functional traffic signal at Station Chariali poses risk in Sivasagar town

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The traffic signal at Station Chariali, a key junction in Sivasagar town, has been non-operational for the past six months, raising concerns about public safety. Station Chariali is one of the busiest intersections in Sivasagar town, witnessing heavy vehicular traffic throughout the day, from morning until night.

The malfunctioning traffic signal has led to a chaotic situation, significantly increasing the risk of accidents. Without a properly functioning signal, drivers and pedestrians alike are left to navigate the busy junction at their own peril, potentially leading to severe injuries or worse.

Local residents and commuters are urging the concerned authorities to repair the signal at the earliest to prevent any unfortunate incidents. They are calling for immediate action to ensure that this critical traffic light is restored, ensuring smoother traffic flow and improved safety at the junction.

