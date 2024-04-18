Assam: JP Nadda Contrasts Congress Ignorance with BJP's 'Ashta Aadhar' Gift at Kokrajhar Rally

GUWAHATI: The National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda, led a campaign rally as part of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Kokrajhar, Assam.
Nadda also criticized the Congress, saying, “Kokrajhar became synonymous with strikes in India. Congress played a major role in fueling the conflict among brothers.”
Thinking about how things used to be neglected in the past but have improved now, Nadda said that the Congress approach was to isolate the people of Assam and keep them unaware. It is the NDA government led by PM Modi that has taken steps to integrate the people into the mainstream.
Nadda stated that Prime Minister Modi has visited the Northeast 70 times in 10 years, which is more than all the previous Prime Ministers combined. He also mentioned that Union Ministers have visited the Northeast 680 times in the last 10 years.
PM Modi has referred to the Northeast as 'Ashta Lakshmi', which represents eight key aspects: peace, hydropower generation, tourism, 5G connectivity, culture, natural farming, sports, and nurturing potential.
He also praised PM Modi’s vision of bringing Bodoland into the national mainstream. He mentioned initiatives like the Bodoland peace process as an example of this inclusive approach.
“Seventy percent of the Northeast is now outside the scope of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. Modi's leadership has helped bring peace to Bodoland, with the government providing significant financial support of 150 crore rupees,” Nadda said, indicating a dedication to long-term peace and prosperity in the region.
The BJP chief also highlighted that when people from Assam went to Delhi, they were often asked where they were from. Now, he said, Delhi feels much closer, almost like being in the heart of the city.
He mentioned the remarkable improvement in connectivity to Delhi, which was once a distant dream for many in Assam. This improvement has been made possible through better infrastructure and connectivity measures.
