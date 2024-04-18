Assam: JP Nadda Contrasts Congress Ignorance with BJP's 'Ashta Aadhar' Gift at Kokrajhar Rally

GUWAHATI: The National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda, led a campaign rally as part of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Kokrajhar, Assam.

Nadda also criticized the Congress, saying, “Kokrajhar became synonymous with strikes in India. Congress played a major role in fueling the conflict among brothers.”

Thinking about how things used to be neglected in the past but have improved now, Nadda said that the Congress approach was to isolate the people of Assam and keep them unaware. It is the NDA government led by PM Modi that has taken steps to integrate the people into the mainstream.