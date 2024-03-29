Northeast: IMD Predicts Rain in Eight States Until April 3

GUWAHATI: Residents of the Northeast region can expect more wet weather ahead as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cyclonic circulation over Assam which is bringing rainfall all over the Northeast region in coming days.

The IMD has forecasted rain or snow in higher areas and thunderstorms with lightning in several regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The situation is expected to worsen, as the IMD predicts moderate rainfall in many areas of Arunachal Pradesh and some parts of Sikkim and other Northeastern states from March 30 to April 3.