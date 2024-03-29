Northeast: IMD Predicts Rain in Eight States Until April 3

GUWAHATI: Residents of the Northeast region can expect more wet weather ahead as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cyclonic circulation over Assam which is bringing rainfall all over the Northeast region in coming days.
The IMD has forecasted rain or snow in higher areas and thunderstorms with lightning in several regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
The situation is expected to worsen, as the IMD predicts moderate rainfall in many areas of Arunachal Pradesh and some parts of Sikkim and other Northeastern states from March 30 to April 3.
Forecasts suggest that the heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya will peak over the weekend. Heavy showers, ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, are expected on Saturday, March 30, and Monday, April 1.
Also, the first heavy rains of the summer, ranging from 115.6mm to 204.5 mm are expected to hit Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on Sunday.
The IMD issued a yellow alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Friday.
The alert will cover the entire Northeast region, including Sikkim, from Saturday to Sunday.
On April 1 and April 2, only Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya will be under alert.
From March 1 to 28, Arunachal Pradesh received 101 mm of rainfall, which is 32% below its normal of 149 mm. Assam and Meghalaya together received 42 mm of rainfall, which is 29% below their normal of 60 mm. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura collectively received 25 mm of rainfall, which is 45% below their normal of 46 mm.
These numbers suggest a concerning trend, particularly as the area prepares for an anticipated rise in rainfall in the upcoming days.
The IMD’s alert shows that there could be major weather disturbances and stresses the need for readiness and precautions in the entire Northeast region.
