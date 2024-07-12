Assam: Jyotiraditya Scindia Arrives in Guwahati for Two-Day Visit to Northeast, and Launch NE-RACE App

GUWAHATI: Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, commenced his two-day visit to Meghalaya and Assam. He arrived in Guwahati on Friday. The visit aims to review and accelerate developmental projects in northeastern states.

Upon arrival Scindia shared his enthusiasm on social media platform 'X'. He stated, "Delighted to arrive at Guwahati the holy land of Maa Kamakhya. Grateful for the warm welcome given by people. Looking forward to meeting State officials. Looking forward to launch of the transformative NE-RACE app."

Speaking to media at airport, Scindia expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with DoNER portfolio. "It is my visit as DoNER Minister. I have very old and strong ties with this region. So I would like to thank PM, our party president and our Home Minister for giving me this responsibility" he said.

Scindia emphasized government's commitment to development of northeast aligning with PM Modi's vision of 'Purvodaya' – making region gateway of India's progress. "It will be my resolve that for our northeast region, PM's vision of Purvodaya to be gateway of India's progress, translates into reality. Over past 10 years there has been significant increase in budgetary allocations for northeast. From Rs 24,000 Crores to almost Rs 82000 Crores," he noted. He highlighted the substantial progress in infrastructure development. This includes roads rail and civil aviation. He also mentioned the shift from Look East policy to Act East policy. Positioning northeast as a pivotal region in this strategy.

Later today Scindia is scheduled to chair a review meeting at NEC Secretariat in Nongrim Hills, Shillong. The meeting will involve officials from MDoNER NEC and state government to discuss progress of various regional projects and initiatives. Key highlight of this visit will be presentation on NEC Vision 2047 and launch of NERACE App. Designed to enhance region's administrative and development capabilities.