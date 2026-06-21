Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to celebrate platinum jubilee on June 23

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) will commemorate its 75th Foundation Day (Platinum Jubilee) on June 23 with a series of ceremonial, cultural, and commemorative programmes across Diphu and Hamren. The celebrations mark 75 years of democratic self-governance under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The day’s events will commence at 8:00 am with the unfurling of the National Flag at the main venue, Rangsina Sarpo Ahongjai, Taralangso, Diphu, Secretariat Building, Diphu, and simultaneously at the KAAC Branch Secretariat in Hamren, West Karbi Anglong.

The main open session is scheduled for 11:00 am at Rangsina Sarpo Ahongjai under the presidentship of Raju Tisso, Chairman of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

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