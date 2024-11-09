Assam: ‘Kaibarta Conclave’ Showcase Traditional "Kaibarta-Jalkeot" held in Gargara Kaibartapara

GUWAHATI: The 38th Kaibarta Conclave organized by Gargara Kaibartapara village & Dakhin Kamrup Kaibarta Gyati Xomaj where around 300 people together performed the traditional “Kaibarta-Jalkeot”, ethnic culture comprising of the traditional ‘Mas Dhora Nritya’ (fishing dance) & native Martial acrobatics in their traditional ‘Kaibarta-Jalkeot’ dress to the beats of the BorDhul (Kaibarta-Jalkeot drum) & amazement of the mass gathered.

The traditional ‘Kaibarta-Jalkeot’ ethnic culture was led by doctor father-son duo of Dr. Gautam Nayak, (Professor ENT, GMCH) & Dr.Arunav Nayak (MO, MBBS) led ‘Kaibarta Dhulia Dol, Axom’ alongwith the host Gargara Kaibartapara village where a cultural workshop was held just before the conclave.

The ‘Kaibarta Dhulia Dol, Axom’ is the single largest cultural troupe representing the ethnic folkculture of the aboriginal ‘Kaibarta-Jalkeot’ community of Undivided Kamrup region in various state & national events inspite of various financial obstacles. The ‘Dakhin Kamrup Kaibarta Gyati Xomaj’ which organized the “Kaibarta Conclave” through the host Gargara Kaibartapara village was established way back in 1905. The whole village led by Kushal Kaibarta, & the organizing committee helped in successfully running the conclave smoothly since the morning with various events held simultaneously. In the evening, an Open Air Conference was held presided by well established writer-reseacher Sutram Das & anchored by News Live journalist Bhagaban Das.

The whole Open Air Conference had a host of dignitaries from International Level Bihuwa- Asom Gaurav Ranjit Gogoi, alongwith IAS Officers including Anjan Sarma, Ashok Barman & Rajib Barua, Head coach of Hima Das ‘Nipon Das, Sports organizer Chinmoy Sarma, BorBihuwa Jiten Das, members from Jati Parishad Anil Bharali & Hriday Ranjan Pathak, famous artists like Bharakanta Das & Bhupen Kumar Das, social worker Uttam Jyoti Das, D.K. College Lecturer Jonali Nath, Kaibarta Sanmilani Administrative & Finance Secretary Rituparna Das, writer-journalist Leeladhar Hazarika, ChandraKanta Das from NedFi Haat, Ex-HOD Dept. of ENT, GMCH & well established surgeon Dr. Gautam Nayak, etc all of whom were well received & felicitated by the host after which they gave their valuable speeches, stated a press release.

Also Read: CM’s 1951 move aims at harassing Bengali Hindus: Debobrata Saikia

Also Watch: