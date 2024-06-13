Demow Tang Soo Do Academy Organizes Training Camp For Students

DEMOW: The Demow Tang Soo Do Academy organized a one-day Training Camp on Shivkalin Mardani Khel (Ashtedu Akhada) and Hand to Hand Fighting Sport in Demow Multi-Purpose Building on Wednesday.

Students from Demow, Palengi, Dhemechi, Khamun, Sivasagar, Desang and Doba Field Joysagar took part in the camp.

Debojit Gogoi, National Referee as well as Northeast Chief Instructor of Shivkalin Mardani Khel (Ashtedu Akhada) and Hand to Hand Fighting Sport, the National Referees namely- Dipankar Chetia, Manash Pratim Konwar, Debojit Dowari, Sasanka Gogoi, Montu Chetia trained the students.

A total of 70 students participated in the camp which was informed by Dipankar Chetia, Chief Instructor of Demow Tang Soo Academy.

ALSO READ: Guwahati Sports Association hands over Life Membership to CM

ALSO WATCH: