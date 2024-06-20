Assam: Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Divas Commemorated

BIJNI: Kalaguru Bishu Prasad Rabha was remembered across the state on Thursday on the occasion of his death anniversary. The day is commemorated as Rabha Divas and a variety of cultural events are undertaken on this occasion to remember his contributions towards the Assamese culture and society.

Along with the rest of the state, Rabha Divas was celebrated on the premises of the No 1 Khujurapguri Lower Primary School located in Bijni on Thursday. A large number of local residents gathered at the school to participate in the program organised to commemorate the occasion.

This event was jointly organised by multiple organisations. These included Nikhil Rabha Satra Santha, Nikhil Rabha Sahitya Sabha, Bijni Anchalik Rabha Satra Santha and Chirang District Rabha Satra Santha. The daylong event began with the hoisting of the flag. This was followed by remembering the martyrs and paying homages to Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. A tree plantation program was also undertaken as a part of the event. An open meeting was also undertaken on the occasion, wherein the dignitaries spoke at length about the life and work of Bishnu Prasad Rabha. His contributions towards the Assamese language and culture as a whole were also highlighted during this event.

Rabha Divas is celebrated in the state of Assam to honor the well-known Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. His contribution towards the betterment of the state is always cherished, hence, people observe Rabha Divas on 20th June of each and every year. Bishnu Prasad Rabha's great offerings have made a remarkable impact on the culture as well as the literature of the state. His contribution towards the advancement of Assam is beyond its culture and literature. He stood up against British rule and completely revolted against wage slavery and capitalism. He was an active member in the struggle for liberation and freedom. He devoted his existence and vitality to the cause of independence. His objectives were always focused on the liberation from deprivation, poverty, and corruption of society.