Assam: Kalikantha news agency begins silver jubilee celebrations in Palasbari

A CORRESPONDENT

MIRZA: Kalikantha News Agency formally launched its year-long silver jubilee celebrations with an inaugural programme held at Rampur under Palasbari LAC in South Kamrup on Friday. The event brought together academicians, media professionals, public figures, and readers to mark the occasion.

The function was presided over by prominent members of the local academic and media community. In his welcome address, the agency’s proprietor, Bimal Sarma, announced that the silver jubilee celebrations would continue with a series of programmes from May 1, 2026, to April 30, 2027, highlighting the agency’s 25-year journey in newspaper distribution and public engagement.

Speakers at the event highlighted the role of the agency in promoting readership and supporting intellectual growth in the Rampur region. Addressing the gathering, Upen Deka, a professor at Chhaygaon College, emphasised that print media continues to enjoy strong public trust and remains unmatched in credibility.

Also speaking on the occasion, Faizur Rahman, senior associate editor of Dainik Asam, said that Kalikantha News Agency has established a distinct identity among newspaper distribution agencies in Assam.

The programme was conducted by writer and teacher Prasenjit Kalita. Other speakers included Dr. Dinmani Kalita, principal of Rampur Anchalik College; Youth Congress leader Pranab Kalita; and retired vice-principal Yogesh Kumar Nath.

As part of the event, 25 readers were felicitated with traditional ceremonial scarves, certificates of appreciation, and saplings in recognition of their association with the agency.

The inaugural programme also featured musical performances by Bichitra Kumar and Jitendra Kalita, who presented songs by Bhupen Hazarika. Poet Nani Das recited a poem reflecting the life and struggles of Bimal Sarma.

The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks delivered by advocate Tapas Medhi.

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