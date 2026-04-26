Gauhati Press Club Hosts First Inter-Media Arm Wrestling Championship in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The first edition of Inter-Media Arm Wrestling Championship, organized by the Gauhati Press Club, concluded at its premises on Saturday. The event featured both men’s and women’s categories, each divided into three weight classes.

Assam State Arm Wrestling Association President Kailash Sharma, senior journalists Pranoy Bordoloi, Niloy Bhattacharya, and Anupam Chakraborty were present at the prize distribution ceremony.

The results: Men’s below 59kg: winner- Rakish Jinnat (News 18 Assam), runner up- Rana Das (Time 8); Men’s 60-79kg: winner- Sisir Kr. Deka (Dainik Janambhumi), runner up- Hirak Jyoti Deka (Time 8); Men’s above 80 kg: winner- Deepjyoti Kalita (DY365), runner up- Upamanyu Rabha (Pratidin Time).

Women’s 60-79kg: winner- Priti Rekha Sarma (AIR), runner up- Mousumi Gogoi (Assam Talks); women above 80 kg: winner- Bidisha Sinha (Assam Tribune), runner up- Padmini Hazarika (Asomiya Pratidin).

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