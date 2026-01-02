Assam: Kamargaon Press Club’s award ceremony held in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The annual award ceremony of the Kamargaon Press Club under the Bokakhat sub-division was held at the Bordihingia Natya Mandir, with the cooperation of the Kamargaon Regional Mahila Samaj, Kamargaon Regional Coordination Committee, Bordihingia Yuva Samaj Padali, Budhbaria Konkalata Mahila Samiti, and the Ahom Sabha, Kamargaon regional committee. The colourful programme took place at the Kamala Bora and Khibeshwari Bora Memorial Stage.

The day's first programme began with the hoisting of the flag by Kamargaon Press Club President Bintu Duara. The floral tribute programme was conducted by Mahen Daley, Headmaster of Bordihingia Lower Primary School, while the tree plantation programme was carried out by Anu Hazarika, Secretary of Bordihingia Mahila Samiti, and Gayatri Hazarika, Secretary of Bordihingia Amarjyoti Moina Parijat.

The next programme, a region-based Dihanam (devotional song) competition, was formally inaugurated by Dr Gautam Kumar Saikia, Principal of Kamargaon College. This was followed by the formal inauguration of the award ceremony by Anup Tamuly, Headmaster of Deithor English School.

Distinguished guests at the meeting included Abhibartan Goswami, Vice-President of All Assam Students' Union, Jagadish Borai, President of Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association, Pranab Chakraborty, Secretary of APKU Central Committee, Krishna Baruah, Chief Organizing Secretary of All Tai Ahom Students' Union, Sanjeev Chhetri, Executive Member of All Assam Gorkha Students' Association, Pranar Pratim Das, President of Golaghat District Scheduled Caste Students' Union, senior journalist Diganta Bhuyan, Indrajit Phukan, Principal of Kamargaon Higher Secondary School, Purnakanta Baruah, President of Kamargaon Regional Xahitya Xabha, Pranabjyoti Saikia, Secretary of Numaligarh Refinery Branch Xahitya Xabha, and former Gaon Pradhan Lokeshwar Hazarika. Eight journalists were awarded while several others were felicitated in the programme.

Three books were also unveiled. 'Bhinnasuri,' the latest book by Bintu Duara, was released by Purnakanta Baruah, the first book by Class III student Tanistha Duara was released by Jagadish Borai, and the book titled 'Parichay' was unveiled by Pranabjyoti Saikia.

Also Read: Assam: Annual awards of Kamargaon Press Club announced