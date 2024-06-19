Assam: Kamrup Metropolitan District Issues Landslide Alert for Guwahati Residents

GUWAHATI: In a proactive move to mitigate potential disasters Kamrup Metropolitan District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued alert on Wednesday. The alert highlighted major landslide-prone hills in Guwahati. The areas of concern include Kharghuli, Nabagraha Noonmati, Sunsali. Other at-risk zones are Litchu Bagan Hengerabari, Khanapara Kamakhya, Narakashur Durga Sarovar and Fatasil. Various other vulnerable locations were also noted.

With monsoon season intensifying, DDMA has mobilized circle-wise teams. They are dedicated to raising awareness among residents in these zones. These teams are actively disseminating advisories door-to-door. They aim to ensure every household is informed and prepared for potential landslides.

The DDMA emphasized critical coordination among various departments. These include Forest Soil Conservation and State Disaster Response Force. All of which are on high alert to respond swiftly to any emergencies.

Residents have been advised to stay vigilant keep emergency contact numbers handy and report any emergencies. The control room can be reached at 1077 or +919365429314 for assistance.

This measure comes as Guwahati and other parts of Assam have experienced incessant rainfall over past weeks. According to weather department skies will generally be cloudy the next three days. Intermittent rainfall and light thunderstorms are expected in Guwahati. From June 20-22, a few spells of rain are predicted followed by rain on June 23 and 24.

The DDMA's proactive steps aim to ensure safety and preparedness of residents in landslide-prone areas The authority continues to work closely with relevant and departments are monitoring situation and provide necessary support They seek to mitigate risks associated with monsoon season.