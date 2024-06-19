Meghalaya: Opposition Grows Against Relocation of Western Hoolock Gibbons in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: In Tura town Meghalaya, AHAM Central Executive Board (CEB) has voiced strong opposition to proposed relocation of Western Hoolock Gibbons from Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre in Garo Hills to new state zoo at Umtrew. The organization has highlighted significant concerns. Emphasizing potential harm to animals and ecological disruption.

A detailed letter addressed to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma warns that relocating the gibbons could cause significant stress. Furthermore, adaptation issues could adversely affect their well-being. Conservation status could be compromised. The letter emphasized gibbons' unique role in the western part of Meghalaya's ecosystem. They contribute to maintaining ecological balance.

"Western Hoolock gibbons are unique to western part of Meghalaya" the letter stated. "They are distinguished by their unique vocalizations. These vocalizations are critical for maintaining social bonds. Also territorial claims. They exhibit complex arboreal behaviors specific to dense forest habitats of Garo Hills. Relocating them to a zoo would strip them of their natural environment. This potentially leads to loss of these unique behaviors and adaptations."

The AHAM CEB argued that the proposed relocation to Guwahati Zoo and Lucknow Zoo contradicts International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines. These guidelines advocate for maintenance of endangered species in their natural habitats whenever possible. Additionally, they noted that Indian Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 mandates the protection of wildlife and their habitats transferring the gibbons would violate these legal protections.

Highlighting cultural significance of gibbons to Garo community organization remarked, “The ‘Huro’ as they call it, has been conserved for generations as sacred animal. It is cultural icon for Garo. Ancestors regarded Huro as ‘A’song Nokgipa Burung Nokgipa and Chiga Nokgipa.’- meaning custodians of the land, forest and river. Garo people have always understood ecological importance of gibbons.”

The AHAM CEB also underscored crucial role of Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre, established in 2008 in preserving and rehabilitating gibbons. They suggested upgrading the existing facility instead of relocating the gibbons and ensuring continued protection in their natural habitat.