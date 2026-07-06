Assam: Kamrup Reviews Census Preparedness Ahead of Enumeration Exercise

A correspondent

Rangia: As part of the preparations for the forthcoming census exercise, the District Census Officer, Kamrup, Bikram Chetri, along with the Additional District Census Officer, Kamrup, and officials from the Census Directorate, conducted field visits to the Rangia and Kamalpur Revenue Circles to assess field-level preparedness.

During the visits, the team reviewed work related to the preparation of village-wise enumeration block data, the creation of a comprehensive database for enumerators and supervisors, and their training plan. The teams also received handholding support to maintain and update the data in the CMMS portal.

During the visit to the Rangia Revenue Circle, the Co-District Commissioner, Rangia, Nabajit Pathak, joined the team and reviewed the overall preparedness of the Revenue Circle along with the visiting officials.

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