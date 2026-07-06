Kamrup Reviews Forest Rights Implementation and Development Issues

A correspondent

Rangia: A review meeting on forest-related matters was held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup, Amingaon, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra. The meeting discussed key issues, including the granting of title certificates to the remaining eligible forest dwellers under the Forest Rights Act, 2006; the engagement of Gaon Pradhans in forest villages; the installation of electrical poles and towers by APDCL; and the construction of water reservoirs by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department in forest areas.

To facilitate the prompt resolution of forest-related issues, the District Commissioner instructed the relevant departments to collaborate with forest officials for on-site inspections, enabling immediate resolution through coordinated efforts.

Also Read: 892 Forest Land Rights Titles Distributed in Kamrup, Total Reaches 6,427 Under Forest Rights Act