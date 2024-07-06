Assam: Kanamakra River Causes Devastation in Bijni

Bijni: Along with the rest of the state, the Chirang district of Assam is also facing massive problems because of the recent round of flooding in the state. The flooded Kanamakra River has caused a lot of destruction in the region.

Recently, as devastating floods wreak havoc all across the state of Assam, the floodwaters of the Kanamakra River have caused extensive damage at Khungkrajhara in Bijni of the Chirang district. Water released from the dams in Bhutan surged through the Kanamakra river, sweeping through Khungkrajhara. A road was destroyed as a result of this surge. 17 families were forced to seek refuge in a shelter camp set up in the region.

The Bijni sub-division administration has made the necessary arrangements for the flood victims to stay at Khungkrajhara ME School. Locals allege that the river's floodwaters cause extensive damage every year due to the lack of a strong dam on the Kanamakra River and urged the administration to take concrete measures in this direction.

Around 24 lakh people, including about 4 lakh children, in 3518 villages in 30 districts have been affected by the floods. More than 4 lakh people are being provided relief materials by the state government, while nearly 40,000 are currently taking shelter in relief camps. The rest of the affected population, of around 14 lakh, is believed to be on their own, either stranded in their flooded homes or taking shelter in other places. These people are facing innumerable problems. There is no electricity, as either the power has been shut down due to fallen or submerged poles and cables or due to damaged transformers. There is also a lack of drinking water as their sources of water, like tubewells or hand pumps, are submerged in the flood waters. Many are even taking shelter on boats.