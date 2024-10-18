Assam: Kati Bihu celebrated in Demow

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Kati Bihu also known as Kongali Bihu was celebrated in Demow and its surrounding areas on Thursday. On the occasion of Kati Bihu, in Demow and its surrounding areas people and children lit earthen lamps in their houses, paddy fields, granaries, and in front of the Tulsi plant and prayed for a good harvest. On the other hand under the patronage of Sivasagar District Agriculture Department and in association with local farmers and local people, the Kati Bihu was celebrated in Bokota 1 No Konwar Gaon Naam Ghar on Thursday. Gitali Dowerah, Additional Commissioner (Agriculture) was present in the programme. Asif Borah, District Agriculture Officer gave the welcome speech. Amrit Saikia, District Agriculture Assistant Director also gave his valuable speech.

In the programme, the farmers of the Demow area Anupam Barua, Anuj Barua, Nilamoni Konwar, Pradip Konwar, Prabhat Konwar, S Konwar, the senior citizens of the area, Lalit Konwar, Gaon Pradhan of 1 No Konwar Gaon, Junabor Konwar, a social worker, Budheswar Konwar were felicitated. At the end of the programme near the Basil (Tulsi) plant the Diha Naam was performed and earthen lamp was lit in the paddy field.

Also Read: TMC MP Sushmita Dev welcomes Supreme Court verdict

Also Watch: