Sharadiya Utsav Concludes with Joyful Immersion of Goddess Durga Idol in Diyung River at Haflong

A Correspondent,

HAFLONG: With the immersion of the clay idol of Goddess Durga in the waters of the Diyung River, which is 7 km from Haflong, the “Sharadiya Utsav” at Haflong, the prime town of Dima Hasao District concluded with traditional fervour and joy on Sunday.

This time, as many as 58 Durga Puja were celebrated for four days throughout the district of Dima Hasao. Many puja committees decided to immerse the idols on Sunday. Hundreds of devotees, mostly the women folk, thronged at various pandals/mandaps to offer sweets and “tel-sindur” (oil and vermilion) to bid farewell to Goddess Durga.

Before immersion of the idol, all the puja committees took out a procession from their respective pandals. They marched through the Haflong town, converging at the Diyung River, in a disciplined way. People were seen waiting on the roadside to honour the goddess.

The celebration of Durga Puja at Haflong has been known as the “collective celebration.” Since Haflong being a cosmo town, people here have been maintaining love and brotherhood among all the sections of people having different faiths and religions. As the festival approached, organizers and volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure that no untoward incident happened during the celebration.

Sufficient police personnel were deployed to monitor the immersion and keep vigil so that no untoward incident could occur. As many as 20 Durga idols were immersed at Diyung River in the presence of officials from Dima Hasao district administration.

They offered sweets and prayers to the goddess while the young swayed merrily to the rhythmic beats of the “dhak” (drums). On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, people were seen exchanging greetings and sweets.

