Assam: Katigorah Yuva Morcha president found dead; Police Initiate Inquiry

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Satyajit Das, the Katigorah Mandal Yuva Morcha president found dead on Sunday night. The 24 year old youth leader took the charge as the Mandal president only a month ago. Family members hinted that Satyajit had taken loans from various sources, but failed to repay in due time. He was under tremendous mental pressure that finally compelled him to kill himself, the family members suspected.

On Sunday night Satyajit was alone in his home at Katirail as his mother went out to attend a marriage ceremony. Earlier in the day, Satyajit reportedly broke down after a lender arrived at his home asking him to repay the loan as soon as possible. A frustrated Satyajit told the lender, a local businessman, that he had no way out but to commit suicide. The lender being worried about the frustrated Satyajit even alerted his brother. But his family could not even sense that Satyajit was in so much rush. On Monday police sent his body to the SMCH for post mortem.

