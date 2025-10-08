Tragic death of litterateur Debojit Mitra: Renowned writer and educator dies by suicide

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The news of Debojit Mitra, popularly known as Biltu, dying by suicide in the wee hours of Friday night, came as shock to many of his well-wishers and people in general.

He rose to fame as a popular science teacher of Doomdooma Bangiya Vidyalaya but led a lonely life after the death of his wife during COVID-19 pandemic and marriage of his lone daughter thereafter.

Debojit earned a niche for himself by writing thriller novels like ‘Virus,’ ‘Nil Paharor Ninad,’ and collection of short stories ‘Snehor Parash’ in Assamese. For his novel ‘Virus,’ he received the Hindi Xahitya Xanman 2016 and Nebcus Media Award 2017.

He also made a documentary on monuments and historical sites of Sadiya named ‘Ajantimuluk Sadiya’ which won the Acherenga Rodali Award in 2017. His second documentary ‘Salstambha Bongshor Barosa Bochoror Itihas’ (The history of 1200 years of Salstamha dynasty) also received special recognition from critics.

He also published some research papers on the Ahom dynasty in some of the internationally reputed journals.

At the time of his death, he was a life member of Axam Xahitya Xabha and ex-editor of Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha Patrika.

His last rites were performed on Friday night after completion of post-mortem.

