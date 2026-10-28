Assam: Kaziranga Elephant Safaris Likely to Resume on November 1

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BOKAKHAT: Preparations are underway to introduce elephant safaris at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve for the 2026–27 tourist season, with operations likely to begin on November 1, subject to necessary inspections and formalities. The Kaziranga Elephant Safari Association was formed at a meeting held at a lodge in Kohora on Sunday to coordinate safari operations and improve tourism services. The meeting was chaired by Fatik Bora, president of the Kaziranga Hotel and Resort Association.

The 21-member association has Fatik Bora and Deepak Das as chief advisers, Bimal (Munna) Sharma as president, and Nituka Bora and Deepak Ganju as secretaries.

Members discussed tourist arrivals, hospitality, service quality and coordination among stakeholders to ensure safe and smooth safari operations during the upcoming season. Arrangements are being made to operate safaris using forest department-owned elephants at Mihimukh in the Kohora range and privately owned elephants in the Bagori range. Elephant owners have started preparing traditional seat pads and other essential equipment, keeping tourist comfort and safety in mind.

Privately owned elephants from different parts of Assam are being brought to Kaziranga, while forest department elephants have been moved to the Mihimukh elephant camp for care, official sources said.

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