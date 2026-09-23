Assam: Kaziranga National Park celebrates World Rhino Day

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: World Rhino Day was observed on Tuesday under the initiative of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. On this occasion, a special World Rhino Day programme was organised at the Paramananda Lahon Auditorium in Kohora, where students from educational institutions in and around Kaziranga, Forest Department officials and employees, representatives of various organisations, and locals participated.

Arun Bighnesh, DFO of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, one of the three forest divisions of Kaziranga, inaugurated the World Rhino Day programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

As part of the Rhino Day celebrations, a quiz competition was organised in which a total of 51 students from JDSG College, Bokakhat; CNB College; Kaziranga Government Model College; Kuthari Higher Secondary School; Kaliabor College; and Japori Pathar Middle English School participated. Two teams from JDSG College secured the first and second positions, respectively, while Kaliabor College secured the third position. Later, at the special World Rhino Day programme anchored by environmentalist Uttam Saikia, DFO Arun Bighnesh spoke about the global distribution of rhinos, their population status, the importance of Kaziranga in rhino conservation, and the significance of public awareness.

Also Read: School visit rekindles grandparents’ love at Mangaldai old age home