Assam: Kaziranga National Park opens for tourism season 2025–26

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will be officially opened for the 2025-26 tourism season on September 26, with the opening ceremony held at the park’s Western Range, Bagori, at 7:30 am.

Distinguished guests attending the event include Assam Government ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Atul Bora, Ajanta Neog, Keshab Mahanta, and Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

As per the schedule, the programme will include inauguration of prayers and safari opening, launch of a solar-drinking water project at APC with REC CSR support, inauguration of the Balaram Dutta Memorial Forest Clinic, book release, handover of an ambulance from NEEPCO, distribution of uniform kits for jungle safari drivers, and launch of the SAAHAS-LIC solid waste management project.

Also Read: Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das Alleges Shyamkanu Mahanta Tried to Lure Him to Singapore

Also Watch: