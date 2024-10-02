Assam: Kaziranga National Park Reopens for Tourism Season with New Wildlife Initiatives

GUWAHATI: Marking the beginning of the new tourism season, Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve was officially re-opened for visitors on Tuesday. The opening ceremony took place at the Western Range, Bagori, and was attended by distinguished guests, including local MPs and state ministers. The event commenced with a traditional puja, blessing the park and marking the start of the safari season. On this occasion, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. presented an Animal Rescue Vehicle to support the park’s ongoing efforts in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

Adding to the significance of the day, a book titled, “A Practitioners Guide to Photographic Monitoring of Asian Elephants for Science and Conservation”, authored by Dr. Varun Goswami, Dr. Divya Vasudev and Parvathi K. Prasad was launched, providing valuable insights into the park’s rich biodiversity and conservation journey. A unique wildlife themed ECO SHOP with over 50 products and souvenir items was also inaugurated at Bagori Range campus. The sale and proceeds from this unique and one of its kind Eco Shop will support the forest staff welfare society and the Eco development committee around kaziranga.

Additionally, a medicinal plants sale counter was launched at the Memorial Park, Kohora, under the Golaghat Social Forestry Division, contributing to a more inclusive identity for forest eco-tourism.

Wildlife enthusiasts and tourists can now look forward to witness the park’s iconic wildlife, including the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, tigers, elephants, and a variety of bird species. New activities such as hiking, trekking, and bird trails will enhance the visitor experience, allowing deeper engagement with the park’s natural wonders.

Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, ,Veterinary Minister Keshab Mahanta along with others graced the opening ceremony, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Conclave for Elders 2024 to Commemorate International Day of Older Persons

Also Watch: