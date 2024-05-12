Assam: Safety measures during delivery of cylinders discussed in Nagaon

NAGAON: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Guwahati Zone (LPG) in association with Nagaon LPG Sales area organized a special awareness as well as interaction programme among the gas cylinder deliverymen and technicians at the auditorium of Nagaon Natya Mandir on Saturday.

Dinesh Prasad Vidyarthi, Chief General Manager (LPG) of Indian Oil AOD, state office attended the programme as the chief guest and interacted with the deliverymen as well as other technicians of various gas agencies under Nagaon, Morigaon, West Karbi Anglong, Hojai and Dima Hasao district. Vidyarthi sensitized the deliverymen as well as other technicians about conservation. Vidyarthi emphasized on the responsibilities and duties of the deliverymen and other technicians too. He urged all the participants to initiate safety measures during delivery of cylinders so that any gas cylinders related accident could be stopped before hand.

Deputy manager Shyamal Debnath, DGM Kalyan Nath and Suman Tamang also participated in the programme. Shyamal Debnath led an oath taking session at the outset of the programme. The entire programme was mentored by Nabajyoti Deka, an official of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Over 400 participants including distributors, deliverymen, technicians participated in the programme.

Earlier, the personnel from Nagaon fire service as well as SDRF personnel also conducted a mock drill on fire prevention for mass awareness at the premises of Nagaon Natya Mandir too.

