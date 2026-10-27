Dudhnoi farmer Harkanta Basumatary bags Assam Gaurav Award

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Harkanta Basumatary, a farmer from Dudhnoi in Assam's Goalpara district, has been selected for the prestigious Assam Gaurav Award 2025, one of the state's highest civilian honours, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the agricultural sector. His name was included in the list of awardees announced by the Assam Government for 2025, triggering widespread celebrations across the region.

Basumatary has been selected for the honour in recognition of his pioneering efforts in palm oil cultivation and his role in promoting modern, scientific farming practices that have contributed to transforming the agricultural landscape of the state.

In 2014-15, with guidance and support from the Goalpara District Agriculture Department and agricultural scientists at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Dudhnoi, Basumatary brought together several farmers and initiated palm oil cultivation across approximately 160 bighas of land. His pioneering initiative encouraged many other farmers in the district to take up oil palm cultivation, gradually paving the way for a green revolution in Goalpara's agricultural sector.

Through his dedication and innovative approach to farming, Basumatary has earned recognition at both the state and national levels. In 2024, he was also honoured with the prestigious 'Millionaire Farmer of India' award at a national-level event held in New Delhi.

Expressing his happiness over being selected for the Assam Gaurav Award, Basumatary extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Assam Government, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Agriculture Minister for recognising his contributions to agriculture.

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