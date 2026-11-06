Assam News

Assam: Khel Maharan 3.0 Set to Kick Off in Nalbari on November 7, 2026

Nalbari prepares for the third edition of Khel Maharan 3.0, which will begin at the Gaon Panchayat level across the district on November 7.
Khel Maharan 3.0
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A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The third edition of Khel Maharan 3.0 will commence at the Gaon Panchayat level across Nalbari district from November 7, 2026.  In this connection, a preparatory meeting was held on Wednesday at the conference hall of the Integrated District Commissioner's Office under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Nalbari District Sports Association, Block Development Officers, officials of Nalbari and Tihu Municipal Boards, the District Sports Officer, and Physical Instructors of the Sports Department.

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Nalbari
Khel Maharan 3.0