Assam: Khilonjiya Forum Threatens Agitation in Barak Valley Demanding Implementation of Clause VI of Assam Accord

A correspondent

Silchar: Demanding implementation of the Clause VI of the Assam Accord in the Barak Valley too, the Khilonjiya Forum of Barak Valley, threatened the government that they would resort to such an agitation which would see these districts burning. The forum, a newly-formed platform of various micro tribes residing in the Bengali-dominated Barak Valley in a memorandum to the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that the non implementation of the Clause VI would amount to gross discrepancy to this part of the state. The leaders of the forum like its president Jishnu Sinha and general secretary Kanchan Singh said, the Assam Accord was the result of the six-year-long agitation by AASU and the original inhabitants of the Barak Valley had also joined the movement. “We too sacrificed our academic years due to the agitation. We did participate in the movement. But now the government was ready to implement the Biplab Kumar Sarma Commission’s report but to our utter surprise the Barak Valley would be excluded from the implementation of the Clause VI,” maintaining this the forum leaders asked whether the government did not consider this valley as an integral part of Assam. Terming the government’s decision as a step-motherly attitude, the forum said, if their demands were not fulfilled within fifteen days then they would be forced to resort to mass agitation and Barak Valley would burn. However, they clarified that their demands included all the communities of the Barak Valley.

Also Read: Dhubri District Health Society observed World Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day

Also Watch: