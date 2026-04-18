Assam: Khumtai Leader Mrinal Saikia gifts bicycles to children amid poll campaign

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Elections are not only about conflict, mudslinging, or political calculations; even amid the rush of campaigning, humanity and the innocence of children can find a place. Demonstrating this in a unique way, the popular leader of the Khumtai constituency, Mrinal Saikia, brought smiles to the faces of 13 children from Dhalapara by gifting them brand-new bicycles.

The incident dates back a few days. During his busy election campaign, when Mrinal Saikia visited the Dhalapara area, a group of children gathered around him. Some took selfies with him, while others affectionately made a small request. The children asked for bicycles. Despite the intensity of the political battle, Saikia did not forget their heartfelt and simple wish. Keeping his promise, he formally distributed the bicycles today, fulfilling their request.

The joy on the faces of the children of Dhalapara, holding their new bicycles, was truly delightful to witness. Amid the hectic election schedule, a busy public representative taking time out for children and fulfilling their wishes has now become a topic of discussion across the district. Local residents have unanimously praised his generous gesture. Speaking on the occasion, Mrinal Saikia said, "Politics has its own place, but the value of a child's smile is above everything. I couldn't resist their innocence and affection."

It is worth mentioning that Mrinal Saikia is already known for his unique initiatives. By campaigning across his constituency on a bicycle, he has frequently made headlines in the media. Today's act has undoubtedly added a new dimension to his popularity. While leaders often make many promises during elections, giving importance to a small request from children sends a positive message to society.

Also Read: Assam: MLA Mrinal Saikia explores Nambor and Bijuli forests in search of owls