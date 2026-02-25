Golaghat: MLA Mrinal Saikia conferred with ‘Chorai Bandhab Samman-2026’

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At a public meeting held in the premises of Bongaon Chola Higher Secondary School in Golaghat district, MLA of the Khumtai Legislative Assembly constituency, Mrinal Saikia, was conferred with the 'Chorai Bandhab Samman-2026.' The award was presented by the school's 'Chorai Bandhab-Assam' group in recognition of his role in local environmental conservation movements.

It may be mentioned that the formal announcement of this honour was made on February 14, on the occasion of the centrally organized second 'Chorai Bah Suraksha Divas' (Bird Nest Protection Day). The event was jointly organized by Chorai Bandhab, Assam, GRASS, Bokakhat, and Ashroy, Dergaon, in collaboration with the Eco Club of Bongaon Chola Higher Secondary School and 16 other schools.

The programme was anchored by Girimallika Saikia, In-Charge Principal of Bongaon Chola Higher Secondary School and Coordinator of Chorai Bandhab-Assam. On behalf of the Bird Nest Protection Day Celebration Committee, President Amulya Kumar Tamuli presented a citation. Students also felicitated the MLA with a memento, a traditional gamosa, and a badge bearing the emblem of Chorai Bandhab-Assam.

