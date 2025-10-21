Topographic survey completed for Silchar flyovers, paving way for construction

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Topographic survey for the much-awaited flyovers in Silchar has been completed. Confirming the news, a reliable source in the PWD said that three engineers, specialists in constructing flyovers from a Noida-based private agency ‘Design Associates,’ conducted the topographic survey from Capital point to CR statue point at the national highway juncture. The two-day long survey was monitored and supervised by a group of PWD officials including Aniruddha Nag, the Executive Engineer of the Silchar-Udharbond Territorial Division, Joybon Thaosen, and Swapan Das.

Sources said that the Settlement Department had already prepared a drawing for the proposed flyover and now on the basis of this blueprint, the topographic survey was done. In the subsequent step, the design associates would prepare another drawing on the basis of the map submitted by the Settlement Department and the topographic survey. Finally, on the basis of the new drawing, the process for land acquisition would start. The state cabinet has already approved Rs 564 crore for the construction of two flyovers in Silchar.

Also Read: Assam CM Announces ₹564-Cr Flyover Project for Silchar’s NH-306