ASSAM: KMSS Activists Detained in Sivasagar Amid Anti-CAA Protests

GUWAHATI: Following the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), protests have broken out in various areas of the Northeastern state of Assam.
A day after the center implemented the CAA, members of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) took to the streets of Sivasagar town to protest against the act on Tuesday.
The police in Sivasagar district of Assam detained several KMSS activists for participating in the rally.
Notably, MLA Akhil Gogoi also led a protest from the Raijor Dol party.
Additionally, numerous political parties and organizations in Assam have objected to the central government’s decision to implements the CAA.
Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Assam on Tuesday has issued a legal notice to the United Opposition Forum regarding their unified protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The legal notice has been issued under section 152 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, and orders the withdrawal of the proposed “Sarbatmak Hartal” in the state.
The notice emphasized the legal and constitutional issues associated with the protest, highlighting potential disruptions like road blockades, forced business closure, and damage to public and private property such as railways and highways.
The notice referred to the protests as illegal and unconstitutional, citing judgments from various courts including the Gauhati High Court, it also mentioned that legal action would be taken against individuals and organizations to compel the withdrawal of the protest and maintain peace in the state.
It further states that any damages to public life and property during the protest will lead to the recovery of costs from the organizing entity. This action will be taken as per relevant laws under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that he would be the first to resign if any individual who has not applied for the National Registrar of Citizenship (NRC) is granted citizenship.
The chief minister stated this after protests broke out across the state. Opposition parties criticize the BJP government at the Centre for implementing the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on Monday.
