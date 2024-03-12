ASSAM: KMSS Activists Detained in Sivasagar Amid Anti-CAA Protests

GUWAHATI: Following the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), protests have broken out in various areas of the Northeastern state of Assam.

A day after the center implemented the CAA, members of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) took to the streets of Sivasagar town to protest against the act on Tuesday.

The police in Sivasagar district of Assam detained several KMSS activists for participating in the rally.

Notably, MLA Akhil Gogoi also led a protest from the Raijor Dol party.

Additionally, numerous political parties and organizations in Assam have objected to the central government’s decision to implements the CAA.