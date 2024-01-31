Assam: Nine persons accused of murdering a person sentenced to life imprisonment in Dhubri District

DHUBRI: Nine persons accused of murdering a person, were sentenced to life imprisonment in Bilasipara Sub-Division of Dhubri District on Tuesday. Bilasipara Additional District and Session Judge, Mukul Chetia sentenced nine people involved in the shocking murder of Mojer Ali of Moteya village in Tokrabandha area under Chapor police station of Dhubri district, to life imprisonment. The victim’s family had filed a case vide case no 52/2009 at Chapor police station in Dhubri district. The judge heard the case under session case no 66/16 in Bilasipara sub-divisional court and gave the final verdict.

Under Indian Penal Code, the Additional District and Session Judge convicted the killers Mojibur Rahman, Azibur Rahman, Nurtaj Ali, Kaser Ali, Jamal Uddin, Jahan Uddin, Azad Ali, Osman Ali and Asim Uddin under the section 147/148/148/323/325/326/302 IPC and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The government was represented by advocate Tapan Kumar Bhattacharya. The victim’s family and the people of Bilasipara expressed their satisfaction with the historic verdict by Additional District and Session Judge. At last after 15 years, the family of Mojer Ali got justice.

Also Read: Assam: 6th Bn SSB seizes illegal boulder loaded tractors from Bhutan border in Chirang district

Also Watch: