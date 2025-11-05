Assam: Biswanath’s Grand Raax Mahotsav Begins with Cultural Splendour

Biswanath: The largest and most anticipated religious and cultural celebration of North Assam, the Biswanath Raax Mahotsav, began with great enthusiasm and devotion at the Railgate grounds. Organised by the Uttar Chari Ali Sarbajanin Raax Utsav Committee, the three-day festival has drawn large crowds from across the fragrance of incense, the rhythm of music, and the spirit of faith.
The Raax Mahostav, which depicts the life and divine play of Lord Krishna, entered its second evening on a vibrant note. Five short plays based on the childhood episodes of Krishna were beautifully staged, followed by a performance of the timeless classic ‘Kalajayi Keligopal’. The performances, filled with devotion, colour, and music, captured the essence of Assam’s deep cultural roots.
This year’s festival holds special emotional significance as it has been dedicated to Assam’s most beloved artist, Zubeen Garg. The organisers paid tribute to the late singer by keeping a special chair reserved in his name inside the music room, a heartfelt gesture recalling his close association with the festival. It may be mentioned that Zubeen Garg was scheduled to attend this year’s Raax Mahotsav on 5 November, like he did in the past two years. During his visit last year, he had spent time with local musicians, even sitting in the music room to play the tabla, a moment fondly remembered by his admirers.
Adding to the tribute, renowned artist Nilim Mahanta has painted a beautiful portrait of Zubeen Garg, which was unveiled at the venue amid emotional applause from the audience.
In a striking moment of artistic expression during the Raax performance at Vrindavan, performers portrayed Siddharth Sarma and Shyamkanu Mahanta being symbolically tied to a post and hanged, holding a placard reading “#JusticeForZubeen.” The dramatic scene was intended to express the performer's call for justice for the late singer and resonated deeply with the audience.
The Biswanath Raax Mahotsav continues to serve as a powerful platform that blends religious devotion, cultural pride, and emotional remembrance, reaffirming Assam’s rich heritage and the people’s heartfelt connection to their artists and traditions.