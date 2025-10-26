Pathsala to get ‘Zubeen Garg Memorial Park’: Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development, Tourism and others, Government of Assam, has announced the establishment of a “Zubeen Garg Memorial Park” at Pathsala near Bhattadev University, in Bajali district, as a tribute to the late music legend’s artistic legacy and cultural contributions.

The proposed park, dedicated to celebrating Zubeen Garg’s life and creative journey, will be developed on nearly four kathas of land in Pathsala and will feature a statue of the iconic artist. The project has already received an initial sanction of Rs 25 lakh from Dass’s MLA Untied Fund.

Dass stated that the park would serve as a symbol of remembrance and inspiration for music enthusiasts and the younger generation, reflecting the deep emotional connection that people across Assam share with the late singer. He also appealed to the party workers for support and cooperation to make the project “truly grand and befitting of Zubeen’s stature.”

The Global Artist Zubeen Garg Memorial Committee will supervise the development and management of the park, ensuring that it stands as a fitting tribute to Zubeen Garg’s timeless artistry, humanitarian spirit, and cultural depth—qualities that continue to inspire millions across Assam and beyond.

To oversee the initiative, a ‘World Artist Zubeen Garg Memorial Committee’ has been constituted in the presence of several dignitaries, including former Aawahan Theatre producer Krishna Roy, Kohinoor Theatre producer Tapan Lahkar, District Commissioner Mridul Kumar Das, Superintendent of Police Suman Chakraborty, and Circle Officer Chandan Bezbaruah, among others.

