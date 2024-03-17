Assam: Kufri Jyoti Variety of potatoes harvested in Morigaon

JAGIROAD: In conjunction with the Field Day, the improved Kufri Jyoti variety of potatoes planted by Pohor Pharmaceutical Producer Company of Barchala under Bhurbandha Agriculture Circle in the district of Morigaon was harvested on Saturday on about 2 bighas of land. As part of the programme, a technical training and awareness meeting on potato cultivation was also conducted by Assistant Director of Agriculture Tapan Kumar Brahma and attended by about 50 farmers.

District Horticulture Coordinator Shyam Jyoti Barhohain discussed improved varieties of potatoes, seeds, various precautions to be taken in potato cultivation, production and marketing among the farmers. The event was attended by Lona Barua, Development Officer, Bhurbandha Agriculture Circle, Nityananda Mahanta, Agricultural Extension Assistant, Gautam Kumar Nath, Media Specialist, RT Firoz Phukan and officials of Pohor Pharmaceutical Producer Company.

