Morigaon: Golden Jubilee celebrations of Ek Saran Bhagawati Samaj, Asom started

Morigaon: The Golden Jubilee celebration of Ek Saran Bhagawati Samaj, Asom started at the historic Sri Sri Purusuttam Thakur Ata Khetra from Saturday. The 5-day long programme will conclude on March 13 with various religious programmes and Nam Prasanga in finality.

The religious organization Ek Saran Bhagawati Samaj, Asom was formed in 1973 led by the founder - Vaishnavite scholar, social reformer, cultural activist and litterateur Aacharya Ilaram Das who was a devout of saint Srimanta Sankardeva. On completion of 50 years, the religious organization has organized ‘Paal Nam’ during these days. The programme kicked off on Saturday with a religious prayer and cleanliness drive programme.

