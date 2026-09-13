Assam: Kulshi River Mining Sparks Outcry as Safety, Environmental Rules Flouted in Udalguri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Intense reaction and controversy have erupted over the ongoing excavation in the Kulshi river in the Khairajongal-Beltola area in the foothills of Bhutan in Udalguri district. According to government records, there are several strict technical and safety rules for river mining. In a riverbed, excavation is generally permitted only up to a maximum of 3 meters or until the groundwater table is reached. To keep the river's biodiversity and flow intact, excavation in the deep water of the river using heavy machinery like JCB or Pokland is prohibited. Only manual or semi-mechanised methods should be used. The Forest Department has a rule to completely stop all types of river mining during the monsoon season due to the risk of river erosion and floods.

But allegations have been raised that all of these rules have been violated in Khairajongal-Beltola. Excavation has been seen going on right on the bank of the Kulshi river. Even more, digging has been done more than 20 feet deep on the bank itself, which is completely prohibited by law. Such deep excavation, exceeding the limit of about 3 meters, has increased the fear that it will cause terrible erosion in the future and wash away nearby agricultural lands and settlements.

According to the rules, mining is not permitted if there is a reserve forest, national park, or biodiversity zone within 10 kilometres of the mining site. Locals allege that the Nonai and Khalingduar reserve forests are within 10 kilometres of this mining site in Khairajongal-Beltola. Despite restrictions in place due to the threat to biodiversity, granting permission for mining in the Kulshi river is highly controversial.

According to the locals, the Kulshi river was originally just a canal created for irrigation needs, which over time has taken the form of a river. Permission for mining in this river, which has no permanent source, is not acceptable for any reason. Unregulated mining has caused great damage to the farmlands and the environmental conditions throughout the area.

Also Read: Demand for measures to restore normalcy after devastating Upper Assam floods