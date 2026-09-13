Demand for measures to restore normalcy after devastating Upper Assam floods

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The devastating floods that struck Assam's Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat districts on July 19 have shocked people across the country. The floods have left many residents psychologically traumatised. Several people witnessed the sudden deaths of loved ones and the destruction of their life savings and property. Many are now suffering from severe insecurity and mental distress.

Amid allegations of neglect and indifference by the State Government, citizens have called for adequate government assistance and planned initiatives to restore normal life. They have demanded sufficient compensation for the affected families and a special plan for the socio-economic development of the flood-hit areas. They also called for a scientific study into unregulated hill-cutting and river mining, which are widely believed to have contributed to the disaster, along with alternative employment opportunities for people dependent on river mining.

With the objective of building a strong public opinion to ensure that the people's demands are met and to build resistance against illegal mining, a citizens' convention will be held at the auditorium of Nazira MC Club at 12 noon on September 14. The convention preparation committee has appealed to the public to attend and extend their support. The appeal was issued by conveners Professor Tridib Gogoi, retired principal Dilip Phukan, Dilip Kumar Dutta, Jog Gogoi, Lal Ali, Pankaj Bora, Kalpana Arandhara, Farid Hazarika, Dipak Dutta, and Hemanta Pande.

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